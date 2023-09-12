Teamlab Planets Tokyo Wins The World Travel Awards For“Asia's Leading Tourist Attraction 2023”

Following this ceremony, the winner from each region across the world will be nominated to win the“World's Leading Tourist Attraction 2023” in December, 2023. The World Travel Awards, which has its 30th anniversary this year, celebrates the best travel destinations based on votes not only from travel industry professionals but also regular voters. Wall Street Journal has described it as the travel“industry's equivalent of the Oscar's".

The nominees for Asia's Leading Tourist Attraction 2023 were as follows (in alphabetical order):

Angkor Temples (Cambodia)

Borobudur (Indonesia)

Great Wall of China

Ha Long Bay (Vietnam)

Intramuros (Philippines)

Sengan-en and Shoko Shuseikan Museum (Kagoshima, Japan)

Taj Mahal (India)

teamLab SuperNature Macao (China)

Terracotta Warriors (China)

The Forbidden City (China)

Tokyo Imperial Palace (Japan)

Victoria Peak (Hong Kong)

About the World Travel Awards

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel AwardsTM brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

Votes are cast by travel and hospitality professionals as well as consumers from over 200 countries across the globe.

About teamLab Planets TOKYO

teamLab Planets, which celebrated its 5th anniversary last July, has renewed several artwork spaces and unveiled a new installation, creating an even more immersive experience. In addition, due to its popularity, the museum, originally scheduled to close at the end of 2023, has been extended to the end of 2027.

teamLab Planets is a museum where you walk through water, and a garden where you become one with the flowers. It comprises 4 large-scale artwork spaces and 2 gardens created by art collective teamLab.

