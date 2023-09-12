Iconic Web3 Conference Token2049 Expands Its Global Footprint With Dubai Edition

This announcement comes as TOKEN2049 Singapore breaks its ticketing sales records and is now fully sold out, with over 10,000 confirmed attendees from across the globe.

Celebrating the launch of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049 said:“We are very excited to bring TOKEN2049 to Dubai, a city known for its large community, enthusiasm, and innovation in the Web3 space. Following the success of TOKEN2049 Singapore, solidifying our brand as the premier global industry event, we are committed to delivering an exceptional, new experience in Dubai.”

As one of the industry's long-standing conference series, TOKEN2049 has fast cemented its position as a global, iconic gathering with past editions consistently dubbed as the crypto event of the year. Over the years, its appeal has extended beyond the Web3 and crypto ecosystem, pointing to crypto's transformative potential across a broad range of industries.

“The decision to bring the event to Dubai underscores the city's growing prominence as a global industry hub. The strategic location and forward-thinking approach to technology makes Dubai an ideal host for an event like ours” continued Fiskum.

TOKEN2049 Singapore will commence from 13-14 September at Singapore's iconic Marina Bay Sands and is the largest edition of the conference to date. As the centre stage for TOKEN2049 Week , this year's conference sees over 400 side events across the city-state, culminating in the iconic after-party AFTER2049 which takes over the Marina Bay Sands Observation Deck and CÉ LA VI Singapore.

For more information on ticketing and updates on TOKEN2049 Dubai, please visit dubai.token2049.

Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049 is available for interview.

ABOUT TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a global conference series, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry. To date, editions have been held at leading digital asset capitals including Hong Kong, Singapore, and London, with its latest edition taking place in Dubai in April 2024.

View source version on businesswire.com: