Battery Manufacturer Hithium Announces First 5 Mwh Container

Due to the more compact design, the 5 MWh container will provide an energy density of 117 Wh/l. That is 46% higher than the 80 Wh/l that can be seen in standard systems based on 280 Ah cells. The product will also be technically compatible with most top inverter brands' power control systems, or bidirectional inverters.

The new energy storage system, named the“HiTHIUM ∞Block,” comes with the company's mature multi-level, liquid-cooling technology, which keeps cell temperature variation below 3° Celsius. Intelligent thermal management also enables the system to optimize battery power and reduce internal energy consumption. Further safety features include multi-level fault detection systems, cell monitoring, gas and smoke detection, and automated fire extinguishing.

Hithium shared the news of the breakthrough product for the first time with key customers and industry partners at a private VIP event in the lead-up to the RE+ trade fair in Las Vegas.

Hithium Head of Global Business Mizhi Zhang said:“The way our team achieved the breakthroughs needed to bring this product to market affirms our core vision. The goal is to scale energy storage, rendering it more cost-effective. This new 5 MWh container demonstrates that we can increase capacity and reduce LCOS, to make the energy transition genuinely affordable.”

With 11 GWh of battery products shipped since the company was founded in 2019, Hithium is expanding its production capacity to 70 GWh by the end of this year.

About Hithium

Founded in 2019, Hithium is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple“intelligent” production facilities, Hithium's innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, Hithium leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is based in Xiamen, China, with further locations for production, research, or sales in Shenzhen, Chongqing, Munich, and California. Hithium has shipped 11 GWh of battery capacity, 5 GWh in 2022 alone, and is expanding its current 45 GWh of production capacity to 70 GWh by the end of 2023.

