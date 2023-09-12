Cpc To Purchase Petrol From Singapore Company

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) is to purchase petrol from a Singapore based company for a period of four months.

The Cabhas granted approval to purchase 04 shipments of 92 Unl octane petrol over a period of 4 months from 21.09.2023 to 21.01.2024.

Bids have been invited from suppliers registered under the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation for a long-term contract for the purchase of fuel.

Accordingly, four companies have submitted bids, the Government said.

A proposal presented by the Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera to award the procurement to Vitol Asia Pte Ltd in Singapore as per the recommendation of Cabappointed Procurement Committee, was approved by the Cabof Ministers. (Colombo Gazette)