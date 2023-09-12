Google To Introduce Ai-Driven 'Proofread' Feature In Gboard Keyboard

This feature is accessible with Gboard version 13.4, currently in beta for Android users.

The“Proofread” option is prominently located in the keyboard's toolbar. This functionality leverages generative AI to instantly check text for spelling and grammar errors, as reported by 9to5Google.

When users activate this feature, a pop-up message provides an explanation of the proofreading process. It involves temporarily sending the text to Google for processing to generate grammar and writing suggestions. Users can opt to enable this feature, but it's essential to note that the text being proofread is sent to Google's servers during this process.

Tapping the“Proofread” option in Gboard's toolbar initiates text analysis, delivering suggestions for spelling and grammar corrections, including punctuation. Additionally, a“Fix it” button accompanies these suggestions, allowing users to swiftly apply recommended corrections.

This AI-powered enhancement aims to improve text accuracy and coherence while composing messages, emails, or any text-based content using Gboard.

In a related update, Google is undergoing a rebranding for its Android brand, which includes adopting a new stylization with a capital 'A' for“Android” instead of using all lowercase letters. The iconic bug droid logo is also being transformed into a 3D avatar.

This branding update aligns the Android logo more closely with Google's own branding by capitalizing the 'A' and introducing design elements that bring it in line with Google's visual identity. The goal is to create a harmonivisual representation between the Android and Google logos, enhancing their cohesion.

