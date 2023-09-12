Strategic Benefits Advisors Principal Mindy Zatto Honored With Ebn's 2023 Excellence In Benefits Award







Photo Caption: Strategic Benefits Advisors (SBA) Founding Principal Mindy Zatto.

Zatto co-founded SBA in 2002 to fill an industry need for consulting expertise that could bridge the gap between strategic guidance and practical implementation. Under her leadership, SBA has evolved into an award-winning firm that for more than 20 years has helped organizations across North America navigate complex benefits challenges while reducing plan expenses and improving efficiency, compliance and the participant experience.

Although versed in all manner of employee benefit plans, Zatto is best known for her work in the retirement field. An industry pioneer who developed one of the first full-service pension administration practices in the country, Zatto has over 30 years of strategic plan design and administration experience with corporate defined benefit and defined contribution programs. An enrolled actuary, Zatto is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries, a fellow of the Conference of Consulting Actuaries, a member of the American Academy of Actuaries and a member of the Society of Pension Actuaries. She also currently serves on the Society of Actuaries' Employer Council and its Lifetime Income Initiative Team. Her insights into the issues and trends shaping employee benefit plans are regularly featured in Employee Benefit News and other prominent industry publications.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Excellence in Benefits Award,” said Zatto.“Our mission has always been to empower plan sponsors and participants, and this award reaffirms our commitment to making a positive impact in the employee benefits industry.”

“During a time of sweeping transformation in the HR and benefits landscape, these individuals are finding creative ways to build better employee experiences,” said EBN Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Schomer of Zatto and her fellow honorees.“They're putting people first by creating better and more affordable benefits programs.”

Zatto will be profiled in the September/October issue of EBN and recognized at an awards luncheon during the Benefits at Work conference, where she will speak on retirement plan trends as a panelist in the session“Retirement Benefits: How to Balance Savings and Retirement Plans.”

To register for the conference, which takes place September 27–29 in San Diego, visit .

About Strategic Benefits Advisors:

Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) is an independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm focused on creatively and effectively solving complex benefits issues for clients ranging from 1,000 to over 300,000 employees. Founded in 2002 by veteran consultants Mindy Zatto and Andy Adams, SBA provides practical consulting recommendations and expert implementation of solutions for all types of employee benefits programs, including retirement, health and welfare, financial wellness and employee recognition. With an average of over 25 years in the field, SBA's team of actuaries, consultants and systems specialists is among the most experienced in the industry. For more information, visit .

News Source: Strategic Benefits Advisors Inc.