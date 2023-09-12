Renpho Launches Updated Viral Eye Massager And Sleep Mask: The Eyeris 3 And Eyesnooze Aroma

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Today RENPHO , leading innovator of health and wellness lifestyle solutions, has announced the launch of the Eyeris 3 Eye Massager and EyeSnooze Aroma Sleep Mask . The Eyeris 3 Eye Massager provides an upgraded experience to the company's fan favorite, Eyeris 1 Eye Massager, now with an all-new: removable cooling gel mask, wider eye cushion to massage the temples, and voice commands for hands-free control. While, the EyeSnooze Aroma features black-out sensory blocking, optional heating, aromatherapy, and a comfortable memory foam design to improve sleep quality.

For a limited time, both the Eyeris 3 and EyeSnooze Aroma are available as a special introductory bundle offer, here on RENPHO.com. The Eyeris 3 and EyeSnooze Aroma provide the ultimate at-home wellness experience without a hefty price tag. Both products are travel-friendly and designed to enhance users' morning and night routines, by promoting relaxation, alleviating headaches and eye fatigue, reducing dry eyes and dark circles, and boosting sleep quality – even when on the go! This duo offers a spa experience no matter where you are, morning or night.

"Customers loved our original eye massager, as the Eyeris 1 took social media by storm, going viral across TikTok and Instagram time and time again," said Jonathon Baggia at RENPHO. "Our R&D Team was tasked with redesigning an even more innovative version of our best-seller inspired by true customer feedback and reviews. Not only did they come up with an improved version of our best-selling eye massager, but they also created the EyeSnooze Aroma Sleep Mask – providing our fans a product duo that will simplify and enhance relaxation for any time of day."

RENPHO Eyeris 3 Eye Massager

With optional heating functionality and a detachable cooling mask, the RENPHO Eyeris 3 is a 2-in-1 massager that will help relieve headaches, eye fatigue and dry eyes as well as reduce swelling and dark circles, depending on the temperature and massage functions you choose. Additional features include:



Newly improved design made to fit all head shapes and sizes with a wider cushion that extends to the temples to accurately target ten different acupressure points.

Three-massage and heating modes, and a freezer-friendly cooling gel mask to experience a fully customizable, spa-quality massage in the comfort of your home.

Hands-free voice control with up to 18 unique commands. The device also actively remembers custom massage patterns and voice command requests for users to easily repeat favorite combinations and be in full control of their relaxation routine. Near-silent massage motor, less than 43dB, and built-in Bluetooth speakers for listening to your personal music or built-in soothing sounds without interruption.

RENPHO EyeSnooze Aroma Sleep Mask

The RENPHO EyeSnooze Aroma Sleep Mask combines the benefits of soothing aromatherapy, gentle heating, and complete light & noise blocking for a luxurisleep and relaxation experience. Additional features include:



Three different temperatures, two user-friendly aroma carriers, and built-in Bluetooth speakers for the ultimate sleeping companion, at an accessible price.

Memory foam padding design that is washable, with a detachable air sponge cushion you can remove when cleaning. Easy application of your favorite aromatherapy scents; simply drop into the carrier tablets in the front of the mask and enjoy the many potential benefits: improved sleep quality, decreased insomnia, alleviation of eye fatigue and dry eyes, and better management of stress, anxiety, depression, and pain.

Both products are available on RENPHOtoday with a limited-time bundle price offering. Also sold separately, the Eyeris 3 Eye Massager is available in a semi-translucent, smoked black color for $199.99, while the EyeSnooze Aroma Sleep Mask comes in a sleek matte black for $69.99. To learn more, visit RENPHOor RENPHO on Amazon and follow along on Instagram and TikTok .

About RENPHO

Founded in 2016, RENPHO was born with the vision to empower people worldwide to improve all aspects of their life by granting a passport to their own health data. Its mission is to create a growing ecosystem of smart lifestyle products that provide advanced solutions which are essential, accessible and everyday. Widely recognized for its smart weight scales and massage products, RENPHO continues to be a leading innovator in health & wellness technology, developing products that are carefully researched to enhance people's health, fitness and wellness journey. To learn more, visit RENPHOor follow RENPHO on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , TikTok and LinkedIn .

RENPHO: Smart Health Simplified.

Media Contact

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE RENPHO