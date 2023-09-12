Cinema Of Horrors Haunted House Returns To Three Rivers Mall For A Spine-Chilling Fifth Year

Promotional graphic for Cinema of Horrors Haunted House in Kelso, WA

Since its inception in 2016, Cinema of Horrors has been a fan-favorite haunt, consistently voted as a "must-see haunted house in the state of Washington" by The Scare Factor. After a brief hiatus, horror enthusiasts and thrill-seekers can rejoice as they prepare for a chilling return to the haunt that has left them screaming for more.

What's in Store for 2023?

This year promises to be the most thrilling yet, with four brand-new haunted houses, scare zones, and a Halloween boutique awaiting brave souls. Guests will be thrust into the spooks, thrills, and chills of foyr must-see attractions: Pumpkin Manor, Ripper Asylum, 3D Funhouse Mania & Cursed Cove.

Event Details:

The Cinema of Horrors Haunted House will be open on the following dates: September 29th-30th, 2023 // October 6-7th, 13-14th, 20-22nd, 27-31st, 2023. Doors will creak open at 7:00 pm and slam shut at 11:00 pm nightly.

Ticket Information:

Tickets range from $25 to $40 per person and can be purchased conveniently online at

kelso.cinemaofhorrors.

Event Address: 1301 Grade St. Kelso, WA 98626

Presented By:

The Cinema of Horrors is presented by Treadway Events in partnership with Three Rivers Mall, KUKN, KLOG & The Wave Radio Stations, and Kelso-Longview Chamber Of Commerce.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Brandon Treadway

Treadway Events & Entertainment

(971) 266-1781 | [email protected]

SOURCE Treadway Events & Entertainment LLC