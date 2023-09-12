7-Eleven Global Family Of Brands Stands With Maui In The Face Of Wildfires

Below is an overview of the contributions made by varimembers of the 7-Eleven banner:

SEVEN-ELEVEN JAPAN CO.,LTD. rallied its extensive network from August 15 through August 28, collecting customer contributions via donation canisters at 21,442 store locations nationwide. The collected funds, totaling 45,140,206 JPY (approx. $305,705.27), will go to the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

Seven-Eleven Hawaii, Inc. extended its support through in-store donation canister collections and food and monetary contributions. The donation canisters at 66 locations totaled $10,387.90, which will be directed toward the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund. Additionally, the company contributed $20,000 toward the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, each receiving $10,000. Additionally, in a collaborative effort with commissary partner Warabeya U.S.A., the company provided nutrition bars and fresh food items to Maui evacuation shelters.

7-Eleven Inc. demonstrated its commitment to the cause with a 7-Eleven Cares Foundation donation of $25,000 and employee donations of $7,250, all specifically allocated toward the American Red Cross Hawaii Wildlife Relief Fund. 7-Eleven International, LLC also

made a corporate donation of $25,000 to the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

Greg Hanna, President & CEO of 7-Eleven Hawaii, expressed deep gratitude to the community members who shared concern for the Kahului store team, where the company has its sole Maui operation. "We truly appreciate our customers, team members, and partners for their extraordinary generosity and support as we work together to facilitate recovery efforts."

For more information and updates on Maui relief efforts, please visit 7elevenhawaii.com.

About Seven-Eleven Hawaii, Inc. – Seven-Eleven Hawaii, Inc. (7-Eleven Hawaii) was formed in 1989 and is part of the largest chain in the convenience retailing industry, comprised of a global chain of more than 84,000 stores in 20 countries and regions.

7-Eleven Hawaii has 66 locations serving the communities of Oahu, Kauai, Maui, and Hawai'i Island. Known for its iconic brands such as SLURPEE®, Big Bite®, and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven Hawaii has expanded its food and beverage offerings to meet local preferences. It is committed to being a 24/7 local business, elevating convenience for all of Hawaii's neighborhoods.

MEDIA CONTACT

Annika Streng

Seven-Eleven Hawaii, Inc.

[email protected]

(808) 447-7181

SOURCE 7-Eleven Hawaii