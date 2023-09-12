Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings, Llc Appoints Michael Peterson As Cto

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Michael's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to aggregate complementary businesses and products driving growth and innovation with our portfolio partners” - NJ Wazaney, CEONEW YORK, NY, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings, LLC (Blue Ocean), a platform aggregator of medical aesthetics companies, products and services, today announced the appointment of Michael Peterson as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Michael will be responsible for leading the company's technology strategy and execution, driving innovation and growth for Blue Ocean and its portfolio companies.
Michael brings more than 30 years of experience to Blue Ocean driving innovation for some of the leading companies in the medical aesthetic space. Most recently he was the Principal Partner in Mozero Consulting, supporting companies needing product development and project management. Previously, he held senior leadership positions at several leading companies, including Merz Aesthetics, Ulthera, and Select Comfort. In these roles, Michael was responsible for developing and launching innovative products, managing product pipelines, and building and leading high-performing teams.
“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the Blue Ocean team,” said NJ Wazaney , CEO of Blue Ocean.“He is a highly accomplished technology executive with a proven track record of success and innovation. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to aggregate complementary businesses and products driving growth and innovation with our portfolio partners.”
Michael has been recognized as a“Distinguished Corporate Inventor” by the American Society of Patent Holders due to his product patents in multiple industries. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aerospace and Mechanics from the University of Minnesota.
“I am excited to join Blue Ocean at this time of growth and opportunity,” said Michael.“I am impressed by the company's vision, leadership and commitment to innovation. I look forward to working with the team to build on Blue Ocean's foundational success.”
About Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings, LLC:
Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings is a platform created by a team with over 50 years of highly experienced life science and aesthetic medical professionals and advisors focusing on unique and innovative products and services in the medical aesthetics space. Our vision is to create a value-added eco-system of complimentary products and services for the medspa and physician markets.
