Novartis Blasts Us Move To Rein In Drug Prices

Novartis kritisiert US-Vorstoss zur Senkung der Medikamentenpreise
In a press releaseExternal link , Novartis said the price-setting provisions under theInflation Reduction Act were“unconstitutional” and will“limit the pharmaceutical industry's ability to discover and develop new life-saving and meaningful medicines for the people who need them most”.
The comments came shortly after theCenters for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) unveiled the ten drugs that will be subject to the first round of price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. Among the ten is the Basel-based company's drug Entresto that is used to treat heart failure.
