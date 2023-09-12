Sweeping Study Finds 1,000 Cases Of Sexual Abuse In Swiss Catholic Church Since 1950



“What has been discovered is only the tip of the iceberg,” the university said in a statement on Tuesday. The 1,002 cases of abuse that emerged from the study of the secret archives of church institutions are, however, more numerthan those reported by the Church so far.

The incidents detected concerned 510 offenders and 921 victims, who in 74% of cases were minors. With few exceptions, the crimes were committed by men; 54% of the victims were male.

Until the 2000s, most of the violence had been ignored, concealed or downplayed by Church leaders, according to the statement. The reactions of the religiinstitution began to change at the turn of this century.

