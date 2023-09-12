Wto Study: Greater World Trade Helps Overcome Challenges

The WTO reported that geopolitical tensions were already affecting global trade. A model analysis shows that trade between geopolitical blocs grows more slowly than between countries within a bloc. Nevertheless, warnings about deglobalization are inappropriate. International trade is still thriving, be it in digital services, environmental products or international supply chains.

