Parliament Agrees On Solar Obligation For Buildings

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The House of Representatives decided this on Monday, as did the Senate. The majority of the Committee for the Environment, Spatial Planning and Energy had insisted on the general solar obligation for roofs and façades and also wanted to include large conversions but was defeated.
+ No vote for Alpine solar parks: what does it mean for Switzerland? Energy Minister Albert Rösti had warned against the majority's version and warned that the bill should have majority support. Parliamentarians are not yet in agreement on the solar obligation for parking spaces. The House of Representatives wants it for large areas, the Senate does not. The issue now returns to the Senate.
