As recently as June the Senate had supported the bill, which is intended to contribute to the fight against the shortage of skilled workers. The House of Representatives had already approved it in March.

+ Swiss industry faces record shortage of skilled workers

With this bill, the government wants to make it easier for people from non-EU and non-EFTA countries to obtain a work permit if they have a Swiss qualification at a higher level of education. These people must work in an industry with a shortage of skilled workers.

+ More immigration needed to help stave off Swiss worker shortage, experts warn

Their gainful employment must also be of“high scientific or economic interest” for Switzerland. In the Senate, however, politicians who said the bill did not conform with the constitution prevailed. On Tuesday, it approved the motion to reject the bill, which now goes back to the House of Representatives.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news givesthe time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .

