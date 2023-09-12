Gotthard Road Tunnel Could Re-Open This Week

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Experts are working at full speed to quickly re-open the tunnel to traffic, ASTRA said on Monday. The intermediate ceiling will be demolished and replaced over a distance of 25 metres.
The necessary safety work had already begun on Monday afternoon. One challenge is to ensure ventilation in the affected section. The false ceiling separates the driving area from the supply and exhaust air ducts.
+ Why is the Gotthard Base Tunnel so important?
ASTRA currently assumes that the cause of the damage is stress redistribution in the rock. This has led to local pressure changes and stressed the tunnel in the affected section. This caused the crack in the intermediate ceiling, which in turn caused the spalling.
The Gotthard Road Tunnel had to be closed to traffic on Sunday afternoon due to a technical defect in the intermediate ceiling. + Road closure adds to Gotthard transport woes
