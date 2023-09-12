Musk Names 11Th Child Tau Techno Mechanicus

The unusual thing about the news is the irreverent name that the magnate has chosen to name the child.

As Musk has revealed, the name of his eleventh child is Tau Techno Mechanicus. The South African made it public after responding to a post by the entertainment news account Pop Base."

It is not the first time that the ex-couple has used curinames for their children, and that of“Tau” (as they affectionately call him), could be said to be the least peculiar name since the other two descendants of the magnate were called: X Æ A-12

Although they have been“separated” since 2021, the couple never stopped living in the same house, although they slept in separate beds. While this was happening, Elon Musk became the father of twins with another woman, Shivon Zilis, who is an executive at the company Neuralink.

The news that Musk and Claire Elise Boucher (Grimes) became parents for the third time comes amid the singer's demands that the owner of Starlink allow her to see one of his children. This conflict was revealed after journalist Walter Isaacson, who in a few days will release a new biography of Elon Musk, published some photos of the billionaire carrying his twins, Strider and Azure, which he had with the Neuralink executive.

Musk, 48, had his first 6 children with his first wife Justine Wilson, whom he met during his stay at Queen's University in Canada. He also has twins with Shivon Zilis and the three he has with Claire Elise Boucher, totaling 11 children with three different women.

Musk has previously expressed concern about the declining birth rate.

"The birth rate in thehas been below sustainable levels for about 50 years," Musk wrote on Twitter in May 2022. He reiterated his position in July of that same year.



