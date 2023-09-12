Rates Spark: Slowly Gearing Up To The Key Events

With central banks seen to be approachig their tightening cycle peaks it is only natural that the upcoming meetings are in the spotlight, kicking off with the ECB decison this Thursday. With regards to central bank communications both the ECB and the Fed are in the pre-meeting black-out periods but we did hear from the BoE's most hawkish member Catherine Mann yesterday, who noted that it was best to err on the side of further tightening. With regards to the market pricing of the BoE decision outcome, we have seen a notable shift towards the sense that the end of the tightening cycle is nearing. The implied probability for a hike next week had slipped below 80% at the end of last week – late last month the market was still more than fully pricing a 25bp hike.

The main foin thethis week is still on data however, with the August CPI release tomorrow. Our economist has flagged the risk of the month-on-month core inflation rate accelerating slightly. While that won't move the needle for next week's Fed decision, where a pause is widely anticipated, it would indicate hawkish risks to the broader Fed outlook. The market is attaching a 50% chance to another Fed hike by year-end.

Front loaded corporate issuance activity ahead of the events, especially in the US, is keeping upward pressure on rates. Markets will also haveTreasury supply in mind, where we saw a softer 3Y auction yesterday. The 10Y and 30Y reopenings follow today and tomorrow. It is a similar story in Europe, where we also saw the EU announcing a 7Y deal and – with greater market impact – the UK announcing a syndicated reopening of a 50Y Gilt which weighed on the long end of the curve.

A hawkish tone from theCPI data and a hike from the ECB could give front end rates a larger lift this week, and provide the ingredients for a brief curve-flattening episode.

More broadly, however, we think the current environment remains marked by disinversion pressure on thecurve from the back end – which will also have spillover effects into Europe. The inverted curve makes long positions on the common notion that rates rally once the Fed delivers its final hike costly. Yes, that rates should rally it is what experience of the past tightening cycles back to 1994 has shown, but at the same time curves were also not as deeply inverted as they are now. As we have pointed out earlier, until activity actually stalls there is no imminent reason for the Fed to consider cuts - as that story persists, the floor for market rates is edging higher and becoming more structural at higher levels.

The BoJ's hawkish tones over the weekend had given rates a nudge higher at the start of the week, putting 10Y yields in theand Germany closer to the top of recent ranges. Supply activities have held rates in that elevated territory. Apart from that, the start of the week in rates was quiet, considering the relatively narrow trading ranges for the day.

Following the UK wage growth data there is little else on the data calendar for today with the key events only lined up for later this week. Nonetheless today'sNFIB index can also giveinsights into selling prices for instance and the ZEW is likely to highlight the subdued macro outlook for Germany – and the dilemma that the ECB Council will face when it has to arrive at a decision on Thursday.

With regards to primary markets the EU had mandated a new 7Y bond which should be today's business. Germany sells €5.5bn in its 2Y benchmark while the Netherlands reopens a 3Y for up to €2.5bn. In thewe will see the reopening of the 10Y Treasury note for US$35bn.