- The Post

They had two options: shut down or innovate to keep the business going.

They chose the latter.

Three years down the line, ICONICS (Pty) Ltd has completely transformed itself from an events management and public relations company into a manufacturing company that is now the envy of Lesotho.

“The closing of events translated into the closing of our business,” Rapitso Mosebetsi, one of the co-founders of ICONICS (Pty) Ltd told thepost this week.

Mosebetsi established ICONICS in partnership with Tumo Mahapa.

Faced with collapse, Mosebetsi say they began buying Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) such as surgical gowns, disposal coveralls and safety apparel for resale.

Eventually they decided to manufacture the PPEs and safety clothing. That was the turning point.

But since the company was already down, Mosebetsi says diversification was a hard nut to crack.

“It became quite a long journey (for us),” he says.“We had to come up with something new for the industry.”

He says they had to overcome stiff competition from giant companies and come up with something unique that would set them apart.

“That was how thermal heating apparel was born,” he says.

“We are the first company to produce thermal heating apparel,” he says.

The company manufactures thermal clothing, which is electric clothing, using power banks of five voltages.

“The voltage is so low to electrocute a person,” he says.

The clothing also has a power button to turn it on and off.

Mosebetsi says the thermal heating apparel is on corporate clothing as well as high-visibility clothing.

Mosebetsi says they started the journey with the support of several organisations, such as the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC) and the Basotho Enterprises Development Corporation (BEDCO), to build their capacity.

Mosebetsi says they also got mentorship support from organisations such as the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

The results of years of hard work are now all out for everyone to see.

In 2022, ICONICS won the M100 000 Business Plan Competition hosted by BEDCO.

This grant enabled them to acquire land and buy five more industrial machines.

This did not only enable the company to increase their production to 100 worksuits a week, but it further created permanent jobs for five people as well as three temporary workers.

Last year, the company took part in the Exporter of the Year event hosted by the LNDC in partnership with the Lesotho Post Bank and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Mosebetsi says they won the award for Lesotho's most innovative and versatile exporter.

He says this did not only put them in the spotlight, but it further encouraged them to do more.

ICONICS was announced as the best exporter of the year at an event hosted by the LNDC earlier this month.

Mosebetsi says this made them proud, as the award is aligned with their vision.

The award further gives the company an opportunity to participate in the regional competition.

He says this opportunity will further give the company a competitive edge in terms of production locally and globally.

“It will be an honour if we can win the regional competition,” he says.

In terms of markets, Mosebetsi says the company has had the opportunity to list their products in the African Trade Market since 2020 with the support of USAID.

This is an e-commerce platform that opens up the market for African countries to list their products.

Mosebetsi says the company did not only get publicity, but the client database also increased.

He says they moved from supplying individuals only to big companies, different organisations, and different government departments such as those involved in mining and health.

Considering the decline of the Lesotho textile industry, Mosebetsi says their secret to success has been their being innovative.

“Our sustainability is matched with innovation,” he says.

Mosebetsi says it also requires patience coupled with lots of investment in terms of time.

“Rome was not built in one day,” he says.

He says working as a team also plays a critical role.

Despite their achievements, Mosebetsi says the market for innovative industries is one of the hardest nuts to crack.

He says the company is in the process of not only making their products known but also educating people about their safety.

Mosebetsi says the other challenge is the decline of the South African Rand as compared to theDollar.

He says some of their materials are sourced from China.

Therefore, it is more expensive to buy such materials.

ICONICS is not only seeking to make their brand well known globally, but Mosebetsi says they are also seeking to create more jobs for our youths.

Own Correspondent