Sweet Love Letters

That is why Muckraker was not surprised by the humour in the suspension letters she handed to Makhalanyane and Phamotse. She opens the suspension missives by saying“I hope this letter finds you well”.

A few hours earlier, the recipients had just attended a disciplinary hearing 'in DRC' to decide their fate in the party. It is not clear where the sister found the 'hope' that the letters announcing the six-year suspension would find anyone“well”.

But even if they were still well after the disciplinary hearings, Sister Nthati knew they would not be 'well' after reading their letters.

Nthati's letter reminded Muckraker of the many she received from boys who were courting her.

They would always start with some polite greetings before sinking a knife into her young heart.

One boy said tears were welling in his eyes as he wrote to Muck. Bloody liar!

There is no way that frightfully dull rascal could have written such a lucid letter.

Muckraker took the letter to the VIP and kissed his friend a few days later.

No need to guess who spread the nasty rumour about his stinking breath a few weeks later.

After listing the eight things the MPs should not do during their suspension, Sister Nthati tells them not to hesitate to call the leadership if they have“any questions or require further clarification”.

You could see that Sister Nthati was just being polite after delivering a crushing blow. Makhalanyane and Phamotse didn't have questions or want further clarification because it was clear that the RFP wanted the MPs buried for good.

Sister Nthati's letter found them already unwell and probably made them violently ill. They have now rushed to the High Court for help.

Muckraker doesn't believe any judge will accept the terms of those suspension letters as fair.

The RFP might have however set in motion a process that might lead to ruination.

It might not be instant but the seeds have been sown.

The two MPs have nothing much to lose. They remain MPs earning their salaries and perks.

And that has always been their ultimate goal. It's about a job.

The RFP was just a strong horse on which they rode to parliament.

They are challenging their suspension because they can. But nothing substantial changes if they lose.

Their victory will however have repercussions for the RFP. The MPs remain members of the party and continue to pull the middle finger at the leadership.

The RFP would have set a precedent of making unconstitutional decisions. Its DRC would be exposed as not only inept but also incapable of interpreting the party's constitution.

The fear factor will be gone and everyone will be free to pee in the village well while the elders watch helplessly.

Soon there will be thicker things in the village well. The RFP leadership had better have strong tummies because their well is about to be a sewage pond. Let the games begin.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu



