EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy receives EUR 2 million follow-up order for fuel cells from Linc Polska

12.09.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy receives EUR 2 million follow-up order for fuel cells from Linc Polska Brunnthal/Munchich, 12 September 2023 – SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received another follow-up order from Linc Polska. The Poznan-based security company is one of the largest providers of civil surveillance technology in Poland and will purchase EFOY Pro 2800 series fuel cells. The order, with a total contract value of around EUR

2 million, is fully revenue- and earnings-effective in the 2023 financial year. This is already the second large order in the current year from Linc Polska, which has been a customer of SFC Energy since 2021. The reason for the follow-up order is the high demand for the integration of an independent power source in the security products of the Polish company. For the reliable operation of mobile CCTV trailers, thermal imaging cameras and radars, a permanent, off-grid and environmentally friendly power supply is essential. EFOY fuel cells ensure the self-sufficient power supply of this civil surveillance technology from Linc Polska. Compared to diesel generators, they consume significantly less fuel, operate more efficiently, are quieter and emit no harmful exhaust gases such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO) or fine dust. Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy: "We are very pleased about the renewed order from our Polish partner. The high demand from customers shows both the technical reliability of our solution and the need for a self-sufficient, environmentally friendly energy supply for security technology. Together with Linc Polska, we are committed to a climate-neutral energy supply and tmake an important contribution to the decarbonisation of the global economy as well as to climate protection." Harald Dingemans, CEO of Linc Polska Sp. z o.o.: "The demand for our security technology continues to grow. An important selection criterion of our customers is the high operational readiness of the mobile CCTV trailers, thermal imaging cameras and radars. The basis for this is a secure energy supply, which we achieve with fuel cells from SFC Energy. At the same time, this solution stands for sustainability and the highest operational readiness with simultanemobility." For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.

About SFC Energy AG SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, India and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN:

756857 , ISIN:

DE0007568578 ).

About Linc Polska Sp. z o.o. Linc Polska Sp. z o.o. following the principle of looking for modern and functional solutions, has launched many innovative products. They represent the world's leading companies in the technical security industry. Through training and constant updating of their offer, they guarantee access to the latest technologies. Linc Polska is a consultant in the broad field of security.

SFC Contact Investor Relations and Press:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email:

Web: sfc









12.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: SFC Energy AG Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7 85649 Brunnthal-Nord Germany Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100 Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE0007568578 WKN: 756857 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1722547



End of News EQS News Service