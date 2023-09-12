Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading

12-Sep-2023 / 07:14 GMT/BST

The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 12 September 2023.





Eight Capital Partners Plc

Ordinary Shares

Symbol: ECP

ISIN: GB00BYT56612





The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email:



Website:







