Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Deutsche Bahn and Vossloh expand their cooperation in preventive rail maintenance

12.09.2023 / 09:45 CET/CEST

Deutsche Bahn and Vossloh expand their cooperation in preventive rail maintenance



High-speed grinding exclusively offered by Vossloh worldwide prevents rail defects and extends rail life

DB Netz AG orders the maintenance of at least 13,000 km of its high-performance network in 2024

Framework contract also includes digital recording and analysis of rail condition

Working speed of 80 km/h enables rail maintenance without line closure Vossloh tincreases the availability of the line despite constantly growing loads on the rail networks

Werdohl, September 12, 2023. Vossloh and Deutsche Bahn AG's railway infrastructure manager, DB Netz AG, are continuing their successful cooperation in the field of preventive rail maintenance with the HSG (High Speed Grinding) technology developed by Vossloh. Following the successful collaboration in the current year, the scope of high-speed grinding for 2024 has now been extended by 1,000 kilometers to at least 13,000 kilometers. The foof the work will again be on the most heavily used lines of the German rail network, the so-called high-performance network. In addition to the actual grinding work, DB Netz AG has again ordered the use of extensive digital measurement and analysis technology. During the crossing, important condition data is collected and evaluated in real time, and relevant information can be visualized in a web-based application, including concrete recommendations for action. This creates the basis for a transition from time-based to condition-based maintenance. "The importance of preventive and condition-based maintenance measures cannot be overstated. They are a crucial step toward higher track availability, which in turn is a mandatory prerequisite for shifting more traffic to rail and tsupporting the achievement of ambiticlimate protection targets," says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. "At Vossloh, we have built up a unique understanding of the rail track, which we are increasingly using also with the aid of digital offerings to develop tailored solutions for our customers. We are pleased to continue our successful and trusting cooperation with Deutsche Bahn and to enable more green mobility in Germany," adds Schuster. The globally unique grinding process for preventive maintenance of the rail network allows an operating speed of more than 80 km/h on mainline tracks. This allows Vossloh machines to "float along" with freight traffic at night, for example, making line closures obsolete. The grinding program can be individually adapted to the respective track condition. Under the current contract, for example, additional cross-sectional optimization has been carried out on some sections of track. Heike Junge-Latz, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Plant and Maintenance Management at DB Netz AG, adds: "We expect passenger and freight traffic volumes to continue to rise in the coming years, and we are constantly upgrading our network in response. The size of the German high-performance network will almost triple to over 9,200 kilometers by 2030. By means of prevention using HSG technology, for instance, we will further increase the reliability of our network."

E-mail: Vossloh is a global technology group which for around 140 years has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability, and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh ranks among the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings, as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track". Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With some 75 Group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods. The Group's activities are organized into the three divisions Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. In financial year 2022, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,046.1 million with around 3,800 employees.

