PNE AG continues to be successful in onshore wind power tenders

12.09.2023 / 10:09 CET/CEST

Two new wind farms with a combined capacity of 55.4 MW awarded contracts Expansion of own generation portfolio continues according to plan Cuxhaven, September 12 – The PNE Group was once again very successful in the round of tenders for onshore wind turbines issued by the Bundesnetzagentur in August. The wind power projects in "Sundern-Allendorf" and "Gnutz West Ib" went through the tendering process, having already received their permits at the end of June this year. In "Sundern-Allendorf" in North Rhine-Westphalia, 5 wind turbines with a total rated output of 33 megawatts (MW) are to be erected, in "Gnutz West Ib" in Schleswig-Holstein 4 wind turbines with a total output of 22.4 MW. Both wind farms are scheduled to go into operation next year. "It speaks for the quality of the projects that we have succeeded for the third time in winning contracts for all the projects we put out to tender. We plan to include both wind farms in our own generation portfolio after their completion in order to further expand our position as an independent power producer (IPP)," says MarLesser, CEO of PNE AG. The PNE Group's own generation portfolio currently comprises around 350 MW. The objective of PNE AG's corporate strategy Scale up 2.0 is to have its own wind farms and photovoltaic plants with an output of 1,500 MW/MWp in operation or under construction by the end of 2027. About the PNE Group The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The fois on the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.

Alexander Lennemann

Head of Corporate Communications

