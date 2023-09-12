Tinygemsbreaks Gemxx Corp. (Gemz) Announces Plans To Expand Ammolite Production, On-Air Presence

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a leader in the ammolite gems mine-to-market segment, today announced that demand for GEMXX Ammolite in jewelry designs by Kenneth Bradley is exponentially growing. According to the update, the presence of GEMXX Ammolite is expanding in the United States and around the world. Live, on-air events showcase uniquely beautiful GEMXX Ammolite gemstones in jewelry by Kenneth Bradley designs. In March of 2023, GEMXX signed an exclusive supply agreement with Canadian Ammolite Gems by Kenneth Bradley. To supply the growing demand, GEMXX plans to expand gemstone and jewelry production by 300% year over year, and its shopping channel division is preparing to supply $5.5 million worth of ammolite gemstones and jewelry over the next 12 months.“This is a fundamental step in the company's expansion plans. GEMXX Ammolite products will now have an expanded on-air presence in the United States, Canada and Australia,” said GEMXX CEO Jay Maull.
To view the full press release, visit
About GEMXX Corporation
GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global
distribution. GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry. The company's world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. The company's management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. For more information about the company, visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to GEMZ are available in the company's newsroom at
