Investornewsbreaks Lottery (Nasdaq: Ltry) Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery(NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW)
has announced that on Sept. 8, 2023, it received formal notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC notifying the company that it has evidenced compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the“Minimum Bid Price Requirement”) and the filing requirement Listing Rule 5250(c) (the“Periodic Filing Rule”). The notification letter confirmed that Lotteryevidenced a closing bid price at or greater than the $1.00 per ordinary share minimum requirement for the last 10 consecutive business days from Aug. 10 – Aug. 31, 2023, and that the company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. The letter also confirmed that the company was in compliance with the Periodic Filing Rule.
To view the full press release, visit
About Lottery
Lotteryis a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and other countries to remotely purchase safe and legally sanctioned lottery games. Lottery participants look to the company's website, Lottery.com, for compelling, real-time results on over 800 lottery games from over 40 countries. In all that it does, Lottery.com's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives.
