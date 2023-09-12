Investornewsbreaks Golflync Inc. Eyes Trending Of Virtual Golf Clubs(Tm)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GolfLync , the leading social networking platform for golfers, is making waves in the golfing community with its rapid growth and exceptional user engagement. With more than 55,000 downloads and a thriving user base, GolfLync is transforming the way golfers connect, engage and build vibrant communities. Among GolfLync's standout features is Virtual Golf Clubs(TM) (“VGC”), with over 500 communities already formed on the platform. These VGCs provide a space for like-minded golfers to share their passion for the game, organize outings and connect with fellow enthusiasts.“We are thrilled to see the tremendgrowth and engagement within the GolfLync community,” said Noah DiPasquale, co-founder and CEO at GolfLync.“We remain committed to enhancing the user experience and continuing to provide a platform that truly enriches the golfing community. We are very excited at our rapid growth, user engagement and the feedback we've received from the industry.”
About GolfLync Inc.
GolfLync is a leading social networking platform designed exclusively for golfers. With a foon community building and user engagement, GolfLync connects golf enthusiasts, fosters vibrant virtual golf clubs, and enhances the overall golfing experience. GolfLync is available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information about GolfLync, visit , download the app, and connect with community on Facebook , X and LinkedIn .
