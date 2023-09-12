Savox Communications Launches Impw, Wireless Intercom System For Critical Missions

/INS. Savox Communications, the leading provider of mission critical hearing protection and communication solutions, is launching a game-changing intesystem, which will bring a situational Sixth Sense into team operations: the Savox IMPW.

The Savox IMPW is an intesystem with wireless capability, designed to withstand the harshest conditions in both civilian and combat missions, ensuring uninterrupted communications.

The new Savox IMPW system incorporates the Savox IMP system, the Savox WIM (Wireless Interface Module) and a specific number of Savox WPCU's (Wireless Personal Communication Units).

Natural and near-lag-free audio makes it easy for troops to maintain, acquire more, and share situational awareness within the group or with others, both within the vehicle or vessel and in its immediate vicinity. The Savox IMPW wireless intesystem ensures smooth cooperation between the team and the supporting vehicle in all situations, facilitating the execution of critical missions.

The operating device carried by the users (WPCU) enables wireless communication with the vehicle's crew, dismounted persons from the vehicle, and radios connected to the vehicle's intesystem. The users can also connect personal radios to their operating device, enabling control of numerdifferent situations. The user can effortlessly switch and connect to a required radio or voice channel, enabling them to maintain complete foon their primary task.

To safeguard the troops, the system operates at low power making it hard to be detected. Complete radio silence is achieved by simply turning off the base station, without the need to turn off user devices. The wireless connection is strongly protected and encrypted, making eavesdropping very challenging, if not virtually impossible.

Key benefits of the Savox IMPW wireless intesystem:



Wireless range up to 300m LOS

Maximum users per base station: 10

AES-256 Encryption

Full-Duplex and PTT mode

Less than 50ms latency Approx. 30h battery time.

About Savox:

Savox Communications designs and manufactures advanced, rugged and robust hearing protection and communication solutions for the most demanding conditions. Headquartered in Finland, our worldwide network, distributors and agents deliver mission-critical systems for defence, fire and rescue, law enforcement, and industrial sectors across global markets. 40 years of experience in the industry and our agile and highly advanced R&D and engineering capability have earned Savox a reputation for superior quality. Our 300 coworkers around the world pride themselves on ensuring the safety and enhancing the operational capability of teams and individuals in challenging conditions where seamless access to voice and information is vital.