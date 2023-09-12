Aitech, A Unility Token, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange







Introduction to Soliand its SoliAI Tech Ecosystem

SoliAi Tech is a cutting-edge computation network dedicated to providing organizations engaged in complex AI projects with the high-performance computing power they require. In today's landscape, the demand for computing power is paramount, and Solidus' mission is to offer Governmental Authorities, Corporations, SMEs, Professionals, and Metaverse projects unparalleled access to exceptional computing resources. To fulfill this mission, they have constructed an eco-friendly HPC data center spanning 8,000 square feet in Bucharest, with plans to establish additional data centers across Europe in the near future.

SoliAi Tech will significantly help to bridge this gap and will enable European companies to obtain their supercomputing power within the EU. It is expected that this facility will be more efficient and of lower cost than in most of the U.S. By operating in Bucharest, the project has the benefit of low-cost electricity and fast intespeeds as well as our Intellectual Property (IP) and expect to run at around 40% less power consumption than the industry average.

Additionally, Solihas the capacity to scale up operations and expects to quickly become the top EU HPC center and the global top 10 HPC centers.

AITECH Tokenomics

AITECH, as the core token fueling the SoliAI Tech ecosystem, presents a comprehensive solution for procuring all services available on the platform. In addition to facilitating token payments, Solioffers the convenience of accepting traditional payment methods. The conversion of fiat currency transactions to AITECH occurs seamlessly on the backend, with the entire process conducted on the Blockchain utilizing AITECH tokens.

As an integral component of Solidus' deflationary token economy, a percentage ranging from 5% to 10% of AITECH tokens utilized for acquiring services on the platform will be systematically burned. This meticulprocess ensures the utmost transparency, as the precise number of tokens subjected to burning can be readily monitored through our comprehensive dashboard.

