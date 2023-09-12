Israel Mulling Comprehensive Climate Law

The proposed bill stipulates that greenhouse gas emissions be reduced by 30 percent in 2030 compared to the amount in 2015, and then net-zero emissions be achieved by 2050.

The total amount of greenhouse gas emissions in Israel in 2022 was 3.5 percent higher than that in the previyear, according to the ministry figures.

The new law also includes the set-up of a climate cabled by the prime minister, a climate council for policy-making, and a multidisciplinary expert committee for providing professional information and reviews.

In addition, the law will require carrying out a climate risk assessment for every governmental plan involved with emissions and other climate impacts.

A climate law was approved by the previgovernment in May 2022 but failed to be approved by the parliament which was dissolved a month later.

The law's new version is expected to receive approvals from the government and parliament shortly, as consent has been reached between the relevant ministries, according to the statement.

