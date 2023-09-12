Tanzanian Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatari Ambassador

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania January Yusuf Makamba received a copy of the credentials of HE Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Tanzania. (QNA)
MENAFN12092023000067011011ID1107054606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.