Hot Weather Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be humid, becomes misty to foggy at places later and some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places later.
Offshore, it will be hazy and some clouds at times, misty at places later, the report added.
Wind inshore will be Variable mainly southeasterly - northeasterly 3 - 13 KT.
Offshore, it will be mainly southeasterly - northeasterly 3 - 13 KT.
Visibility will be 4 - 8 km, decreases to 2 km or less in some areas at first.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft. Offshore will be 1 - 3 ft.
Area High Tide Low Tide Max
--------------------------------------------
Messaid 17:18 08:32 38
Wakrah 15.52 08:25 **
Doha 15:40 08:37 39
Al Khor 14:54 **** 38
Ruwais 15:47 10:14 35
Dukhan 08:34 14:29 37
Sunset: 17:41 LT
