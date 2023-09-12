Bath & Body Works Named One Of The“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” By Newsweek

In collaboration with global data research firm Statista, the publication completed an extensive survey of over 70,000 participants, gathering 269,000 evaluations of companies that people trust as a customer, as an investor and as an employee. This is Newsweek's first listing of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies, and it includes 1,000 companies in 21 countries and 23 industries. Bath & Body Works ranks 6th in the category of Consumer Goods and is the top U.S.-based company in the category.

“We're honored to be recognized as one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek,” says Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell.“For more than 30 years, we've been a global leader in our industry with our customers at the center of everything we do. We continue to build on that strong foundation of connecting with the customer through fragrance by offering outstanding products and a terrific shopping experience whether online or in store.”

In addition to making Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies, Bath & Body Works recently has been recognized in several other ways including:



America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek

America's Best Workplaces for Women by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ individuals by Newsweek

Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek

Diversity in Business Award by ColumBusiness First

Forbes List of America's Best Large Employers

Forbes List of America's Best Employers for Women A Diversity First Top 50 Company by the Diversity Research Institute

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,820 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 440 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.

