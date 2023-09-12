Northern Virginia Chamber Of Commerce Honors Penfed Credit Union Ceo James Schenck With Lifetime Service Award

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce , today presented PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck with the Lifetime Service Award for his outstanding contributions to help veterans succeed. The award ceremony was attended by hundreds of business leaders and held at the Army Navy Country Club.

"I'm honored to accept this award on behalf of my amazing network of colleagues, friends, and mentors who have positively influenced my career over the past 35 years," said Schenck during his remarks. "Teamwork is everything. As a business leader and veteran, I understand that we all find success by working together. My time serving in the military profoundly influenced my career."

Schenck is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy West Point and Harvard Business School. He flew Black Hawk helicopters during his 13 years of service in the U.S. Army, trained other Army aviators, and taught Economics and Finance at West Point. During his assignment to the Pentagon, Schenck, by then a Major and working for the Secretary of the Army, received the Legion of Merit for his contributions. Since becoming PenFed's CEO in 2014, James has supported his fellow veterans by hiring veterans, donating 2% of the organization'sincome to over 200 military charities, and raising over $55 million for veteran causes through the PenFed Foundation.

Schenck added, "Every day I ask myself: How can we ever do enough to thank and serve through our actions those who volunteer to go into harm's way to fight our nation's wars?"

An article about Schenck's career and his message for leaders can be found here .

