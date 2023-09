Embrace Pet Insurance Announces Top Paw Mvps And Top Benchwarmers In Its Pawthlete Showdown Video Contest

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing a new team of tail-waggingly talented su-paw-stars! Embrace Pet Insurance , a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, and Official Pet Insurer of the Cleveland Browns, has announced the winners of its first-ever Embrace Pawthlete Showdown , just ahead of the 2023 NFL Season. Over 300 pet parents from across the nation submitted videos showcasing their furry friends' captivating athletic talents or uncoordinated fumbles, and the public voted to identify the Top Paw MVPs and Top Benchwarmers.

"As we approached our first season as the official pet insurer of the Cleveland Browns, we wanted to find a way to celebrate our love for both sports and pets," said Brian Macias, President of Embrace Pet Insurance. "The Embrace Pawthlete Showdown gavean opportunity to highlight the skills and talents, or lack thereof, of our furry companions, and get a good laugh in, too."

category encouraged participants to submit videos that highlight their pet's exceptional athleticism or remarkable feats. The Top Paw MVPs are:

category highlighted pets' silly, uncoordinated and heartwarming qualities. The Top Benchwarmers are:

First-place winners will receive $1,000, second-place winners will receive $500, and third-place winners will receive $250.



To view all Embrace Pawthlete Showdown video submissions, click here .

Embrace Pet Insurance, a part of NSM Insurance Group, is a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States. Embrace offers comprehensive accident and illness pet health insurance. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country.

