National Institutes Of Health All Of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits Utah

Utah is one stop on the All ofJourney's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All ofResearch Program.

Monday, September 11 to Thursday, September 14

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday to Tuesday

2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday to Thursday

Paradigm High School

11577 S 3600 W

South Jordan, UT 84095

Friday, September 15

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sandy Library

10100 South Petunia Way

Sandy, UT 84092

Tuesday, September 19 to Wednesday, September 20

Tuesday, September 26 to Wednesday, September 27

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. each day

Consulado de Mexico

660 S 200 E Unit 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

See the full list of events in Utah throughout September here .

The All ofResearch Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States. All ofwill help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All ofResearch Program and upcoming events, visit .

About the All ofJourney

All ofis a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580 .



Patrice Robinson, Outreach Engagement Manager

Phone: (704) 221-9215

Email: probinson@montagemarketinggroup.

SOURCE Montage Marketing Group