You Are Enough Receives The Sbb Research Group Foundation Grant

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You Are Enough received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation , which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.



You Are Enough is a nonprofit organization that works to remove the stigma surrounding mental health and let those who are struggling know that they have support from their local communities. They do this by involving the strength of community connections to show individuals that they are not alone in their struggles.

“We want to eliminate mental health stigma and remind people that they do not have to struggle alone. The more we normalize kids' feelings and teach them to confront these big issues, the better off the individuals and community will be,” said Adison Schwartz, Founder and President.

Currently, the organization is focused on building and implementing a“Wellness Center” within Deerfield High School. The center will provide an environment where students and staff can assess and understand their emotions. This facility will have a multi-tiered support system, self-regulation tools, and a trauma interventionist available for those needing emotional support.

“It will be a space for students and teachers to relax, reenergize, and recharge,” said Schwartz.

The organization's long-term goal is to eventually progress this idea and provide wellness centers in schools nationwide.

“You Are Enough addresses a need that affects so many schools. We are honored to support them in their couragemission, and we are excited about their future,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The organization will use the SBB Research Group Foundation grant to pioneer a new mental health program that focuses and dedicates itself to young adults' mental health in local high school communities.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitiorganizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.