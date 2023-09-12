Unique 10” Griddle Joins Line Of High Performance American-Made Finex Cast Iron Cookware

The new FINEX 10” Griddle maximizes our famed machined smooth cook surface, offering more cooking room without taking over your stovetop.

Low 1⁄2” sidewalls with a shallow channel surrounding the cooking surface to contain excess cooking oil and food, and allowing for easy spatula access.

FINEX products are effective on any heat source - gas, electric, induction, in the oven or BBQ, over open fire, or right in the coals.

Beloved FINEX Features in a Versatile and Compact Single Burner 10" Griddle Guarantee it a Permanent Place on the Stovetop

Frances Dyer

FINEX Cast Iron Cookware

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube