Vladimir Putin Says Prosecution Of Donald Trump 'Good' For Russia: Reports

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the former United States President Donald Trump's facing a series of charges linked to election interference, Russian President Vladimir Putin on 12 September called the 'political' prosecution of Trump showed that thepolitical system was 'rotten', reported variagencies.The comments by the Russian President came during a forum in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, where he was speaking at the keynote session of his annual economic forum.At the forum, he also said that significant changes in the Russia relationship were unlikely regardless of who becomes the next president of the United States.ALSO READ: Russia-China relations reached unprecedented historical level will continue to strengthen, says President PutinPutin also described legal proceedings against formerpresident Donald Trump as 'politically motivated persecution', added the report.\"As for the persecution of Trump, for us, in the current environment, it's good because it shows the rottenness of the American system,\" AFP quoted Putin as saying.\"It is a politically motivated persecution of one's competitor,\" he said, adding, \"And this shows who we are fighting ... As they said in Soviet times: 'the bestial face of American capitalism.'\"Having seen friendly relations with Trump, the Russian President has repeatedly spoken out in defense of the formerpresident. However, the relations between Washington and Moscow have hit new lows since the Kremlin launched large-scale hostilities in Ukraine.Putin said he did not expect any change inforeign policy stance towards Russia regardless of 'whoever will be elected president' next year and accused the Joe Biden-led government of stoking anti-Russian feelings among ordinary Americans.\"Current authorities have directed American society in an anti-Russian spirit,\" the Russian leader said.\"They've done it and now somehow turning this ship in the other direction will be very difficult,\" he added.With agency inputs.
MENAFN12092023007365015876ID1107054530
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.