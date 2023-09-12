Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Here Are Some Rules To Obey For Bringing Lord Ganesha Home

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, stands as one of India's most cherished and widely observed festivals, particularly in the state of Maharashtra. This year, it is scheduled from Tuesday, September 19, to Thursday, September 28. The arrival of Lord Ganesha marks the onset of the auspiciten-day celebration.Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Know date, time, significance of Vinayaka ChaturthiHere are some traditional rules to obey while bringing and placing Lord Ganesha at home:Select an auspicitimeSeek guidance from a Hindu calendar or a priest to determine an auspiciday and time, known as“muhurat,” for inviting Lord Ganesha into your home.
Prepare the spaceThoroughly clean the area where you intend to place the idol and set up a dedicated altar or platform, often constructed from wood or metal, to accommodate the idol. Decorate this space with fresh flowers, Rangoli, and other embellishments.Procure the idolAcquire or create a Ganesha idol and perform the \"pranapratishtha\" ritual to invoke the deity into the idol, a task that can be carried out by a priest or a knowledgeable family member.Invitation and processionOn the designated day and time, extend a heartfelt invitation to Lord Ganesha with devotion and purity of heart. Chant prayers and mantras as you welcome the deity.
Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi: Here's all you need to know from rituals, preparation to fast, celebrations about Ganeshotsav 2023PlacementPosition the Ganesha idol ensuring it faces either the east or north, both considered auspicidirections. Offer prayers to the deity with flowers, incense, and lamps, with the lit diya symbolising divine presence.Daily puja
Observe daily puja rituals dedicated to Lord Ganesha, which involve offering fresh flowers, modaks (sweet dumplings), fruits, incense, and other items. Recite prayers, mantras, and bhajans (devotional songs) in honour of Lord Ganesha.Offering naivedya
As per tradition, offer naivedya (food) to Lord Ganesha, with modaks and ladbeing favoured sweets. Illuminate a lamp during morning and evening aarti.Maintain devotion and purityThroughout your worship of Lord Ganesha, preserve a deep sense of devotion and purity in your heart and actions. Seek the deity's blessings for your family's well-being, the removal of obstacles, and success in your endeavours.ImmersionOn the festival's concluding day, participate in a grand procession to immerse the idol in a natural water body, such as a river, sea, or lake. This ritual symbolises Lord Ganesha's return to his heavenly abode.
