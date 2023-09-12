Notification Of Executives And Related Parties Transactions With Nilfisk Shares

This notification is an 'Initial notification' regarding the purchase of 1,290 shares in Nilfisk by Anupam Bhargava, EVP, Executive Vice President, Head of Innovation, Service and Customer Experience. The shares have been purchased on September 8, 2023 at a total price of 177,125.20 DKK.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Anupam Bhargava

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title: EVP, Head of Innovation, Service and Customer Experience

b) Initial notification /amendment: Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name: Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code: 529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code: Shares

Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type: Purchase of shares at market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)