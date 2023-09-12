Managed Labor Solutions Announces John Dan Harvey As Its Next Coo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dan Harvey
Dan Harvey and Josh Motes assume new roles to lead MLS into the Future Dan complements our quality and performance-oriented culture and his impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes him the ideal candidate to lead our operations into the future” - Robert VitaleALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Managed Labor Solutions , a national leader in managed labor and car rental logistics , today announced that John“Dan” Harvey has been appointed Chief Operating Officer for the company, effective September 18, 2023. Mr. Harvey will oversee the company's national operations including oversight of nearly 5,000 employees across 35 states and 150+ locations.
Dan has more than 26 years of experience in the rental car industry leading major operations at the executive level.
Most recently Dan served as the Division Vice President for Hertz Western Region and had P/L responsibility for $1.1 Billion in revenue and 3,000+ employees.
"We are excited to have Dan join Managed Labor Solutions. He complements our strong quality and performance-oriented culture, and we believe his impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our operations into the future," said Robert Vitale, CEO of Managed Labor Solutions.
Josh Motes MLS's current Chief Operating Officer will be appointed to the Company's newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer. In this new role Josh will lead and shape MLS's future growth strategy. He will have oversight over the company's sales, customer service, and business development areas.
“Josh has done a great job forfor several years now and we expect he will be very successful in supercharging MLS's growth strategy as we grow in the future,” said Robert Vitale, CEO of Managed Labor Solutions.
About Managed Labor Solutions
MLS is the premier outsourced provider of human capital management solutions for the rental car industry and beyond. MLS employs its“Managed Labor Solution” to seamlessly integrate its own on-site management, staff, and supervisors to serve as a company within a company. Helping clients maximize quality, growth, and profitability by providing unmatched logistics, efficiency, and customer service.
Robert Vitale
Managed Labor Solutions
emailhere
