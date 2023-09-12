Mri-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market To Grow At A Cagr Of 8% To Reach $1.29 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
In 2023, the global MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market is expected to be worth $598.99 million. According to a new Fact.MR analysis, global demand for MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation systems is predicted to grow at an 8% CAGR and reach a market worth of US$ 1.29 billion by 2033.
MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation is an advanced medical procedure that utilizes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology to precisely target and treat abnormal brain tissue. This minimally invasive technique is increasingly being used in neurosurgery to treat conditions such as brain tumors, epilepsy, and movement disorders. The MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation market encompasses the equipment, technology, and services associated with this innovative medical procedure.
MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market Demand
Rising Neurological Disorders: The demand for MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation is driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. Conditions like brain tumors, epilepsy, and Parkinson's disease require precise treatment, and MRI-guided ablation offers a minimally invasive and accurate approach. Technological Advancements: Continuadvancements in MRI technology and surgical techniques have expanded the applications of MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation. New and improved devices and software enhance the precision and effectiveness of the procedure. Patient Preference: Patients are increasingly seeking less invasive treatment options with reduced risks and shorter recovery times. MRI-guided ablation aligns with this preference, leading to higher demand.
MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market Supply Trends MRI Integration: Manufacturers are focusing on integrating MRI technology with neurosurgical ablation equipment, allowing real-time imaging during the procedure. This integration improves precision and patient outcomes. Development of Ablation Devices: The development of specialized ablation devices, including radiofrequency ablation and focused ultrasound devices, has expanded the toolkit available to neurosurgeons for precise tissue ablation. Telemedicine and Remote Guidance: The use of telemedicine and remote guidance during MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation procedures has gained traction, enabling experts to provide guidance and expertise from remote locations.
AngioDynamics Inc Boston Scientific Corporation Insightec Ltd Medtronic PLC Monteris Medical Inc MRI Intervention Inc.
MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market Current Issues and Challenges
Despite its potential benefits, the MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation market faces several challenges and issues: Cost of Equipment: The initial cost of MRI-guided ablation equipment and technology can be high, limiting access to healthcare facilities with limited budgets. Specialized Training: Performing MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation requires specialized training and expertise. Ensuring a skilled workforce is essential for successful procedures. Patient Selection: Not all patients are suitable candidates for MRI-guided ablation. Identifying the right candidates and ensuring informed consent is crucial. Long-term Efficacy: Long-term studies and data on the efficacy and safety of MRI-guided ablation for varineurological conditions are still evolving. Regulatory Challenges: Adhering to stringent regulatory standards for medical devices and procedures is essential but can be challenging due to the evolving nature of the technology. Accessibility: Access to MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation may be limited in rural or underserved areas, posing challenges for equitable healthcare delivery. Ethical Considerations: As with any medical procedure, ethical considerations such as patient privacy and consent must be carefully managed.
Competitive Landscape in the MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market
Companies operating in the MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation market are intensively focusing on research and development endeavors to create technologically advanced products. Key market players are driven by a primary objective: elevating the quality standards of their products.
For example:
In January 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the ClearPoint PURSUIT Neuro Aspiration system developed by MRI Interventions, Inc., a prominent player in the neurosurgical field. This innovative tool was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic and is designed for the aspiration of abscesses, cerebral spinal fluid, clots, and cystic tumors.
Similarly, in April 2018, Medtronic introduced the Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to the European market. This minimally invasive laser therapy system is tailored for the treatment of brain conditions, offering precise targeting and treatment of small portions of undesirable tissue.
Numercompanies are actively engaging in mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios, enhance manufacturing capabilities, optimize supply chain management, and gain a competitive edge.
For instance, in March 2020, Insightec secured an impressive $150 million investment. The funds were earmarked for the development of incisionless surgical equipment designed to treat tremors in individuals suffering from tremor-dominant Parkinson's disease (PD) who are unresponsive to medications.
In February 2019, Medtronic introduced Accurian, a state-of-the-art radiofrequency ablation technology. This new system encompasses hardware, cutting-edge temperature control software, and a quad-core processor, all engineered to deliver efficiency in standard, pulsed, and enhanced procedures.
MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Industry Research Segments
By Product:
RF Ablation Systems Laser Ablation Systems Focused Ultrasound Systems Accessories By End User:
Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Research Laboratories By Region:
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA
The MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation market represents a significant advancement in the field of neurosurgery. It offers a less invasive and highly precise approach to treating a range of neurological conditions. However, challenges related to cost, specialized training, patient selection, and regulatory compliance must be addressed as the technology continues to evolve. As healthcare providers and manufacturers work together to overcome these challenges, MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation is poised to play a vital role in improving the quality of care for patients with neurological disorders.
