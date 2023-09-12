Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market Set To Reach $2.8 Billion By 2030 With A Remarkable 11% Cagr



The Global

Intracranial Aneurysm Market is experiencing substantial growth, with an estimated value of US$1.2 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach a size of US$2.8 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Here are some key insights from the report:

Market Segmentation:



Endovascular Coiling Segment: This segment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a CAGR of 10.7% and reach a value of US$2.3 billion by the end of the analysis period. Endovascular coiling likely refers to a minimally invasive procedure used to treat intracranial aneurysms by placing coils within the aneurysm to promote clotting and prevent rupture. Flow Diverters Segment: Growth in the flow diverters segment has been readjusted to a revised 15.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period. Flow diverters are devices used to redirect blood flow away from the aneurysm, effectively treating the condition.

Regional Analysis:



United States: The intracranial aneurysm market in the United States is estimated to be worth US$327.7 million in 2022.

China: China's market for intracranial aneurysm treatment is expected to experience significant growth, reaching a projected market size of US$690.6 million by 2030, with a high CAGR of 16.6% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are also expected to experience growth, with forecasted CAGRs of 5.8% and 9.7%, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.

Key Competitors:

The report features a total of 36 competitors in the intracranial aneurysm market, with several prominent players, including:



B. Braun Melsungen AG

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Raumedic AG

Stryker Terumo Corporation

What's New?



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Intracranial Aneurysm - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets