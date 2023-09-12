Sierra Tucson Named Arizona's Best Addiction Treatment Center By Newsweek

The facility earned the top spot on Newsweek's annual list of leading Arizona providers in both 2020 and 2021, making this the third time Sierra Tucson has received this level of recognition.

Newsweek has partnered with Statista, a global market research and consumer data firm, for the fourth year in a row to provide readers with a comprehensive list of high-quality treatment facilities. The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 list recognizes 360 providers across 25 states as the top addiction treatment facilities in the country.

Rankings are based on accreditation data provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and an online survey of more than 4,000 medical professionals, including therapists, counselors, medical doctors and managers/administrators. Each facility received an overall score based on many factors, including quality of care, follow-up care and service, as well as accommodations, amenities and accreditation.

The states that were included in this year's list are those that have the highest number of addiction treatment centers according to SAMHSA.

“Our team is grateful and honored to receive first-place recognition as the best addiction treatment center in the state. We strive to deliver an exceptional treatment experience for each person we serve by offering effective programming options and a welcoming therapeutic environment,” said Sierra Tucson CEO Derek Price.“This acknowledgment is a reflection of our commitment to helping our patients pursue healthier lives.”

About Sierra Tucson

Sierra Tucson is a nationally recognized provider of residential and outpatient treatment for adults who are struggling with addictions, trauma, chronic pain, mood and anxiety disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Located on 160 acres in Tucson, Arizona, the camoffers a serene environment to foon healing and recovery. Treatment options at Sierra Tucson include inpatient treatment, residential care, partial hospitalization programming, intensive outpatient programming and detoxification services. For more information, please visit .