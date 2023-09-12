Iranian Americans To Mark Anniversary Of 2022 Nationwide Protests With Call For Justice And Accountability

2022: Iranian Americans Hold Picket Line on Capitol Hill in support of Iran Protests

Iranian Americans protest near Raisi's hotel in New York City, 09/20/2022

Campaign in NYC will protest the expected presence of Ebrahim Raisi at the UNGA & express support for Iranian people uprising for a democratic & free republic.

Majid Sadeghpour

OIAC

+1 703-415-8355

emailhere

Video: 1988 Massacre, Raisi's role, and the need for accountability