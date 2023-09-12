Skyworth Digital And Thx Ltd. Announce Partnership To Deliver Tuned By Thxtm Audio Products For Pay Tv Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Skyworth Digital to bring Tuned by THXTM products to the Pay-TV market
Skyworth to bring Tuned by THXTM products to market to optimize device audio performance for enjoyment of all types of content. Skyworth and THX goals align to deliver higher-fidelity content delivery systems to Pay TV customers everywhere as bringing the artists' true vision to consumers of entertainment.”” - Jason Fiber, Chief Executive Officer, THX Ltd.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology (000810.SZ), a world leader in digital TV and multimedia entertainment consumer products, smart appliances, broadband products and services for the connected home market, and THX Ltd., a world-class high-fidelity audio and video tuning, certification, and technology company, today announced their partnership to bring innovative Tuned by THX TM Android TV smart home theatre products and seamless connectivity speakers to the Pay TV market worldwide. Skyworth team will be available to meet with service providers from September 15 to 18, 2023 in IBC 2023 (International Broadcasting Convention), at the 'STRONG' stand D29 Hall 1, in RAI Amsterdam.
“We strive for innovation that brings the best-in-class products to our customers. As the technology evolves for more stunning visual quality in living room devices of the modern connected home, we believe that must be complemented by a deserving immersive audio experience with high fidelity to complete the picture,” said Srithar Bala, vice president of strategy, partnerships & marketing, Skyworth Digital.“By partnering with leading cinematic-quality audio experts, THX Ltd., we intend to bring a cost-conscihigh-fidelity experience to more happy customers around the world.”
Tuned by THXTM optimizes the performance of the device, for the best out-of-the-box audio experience across all types of content. Tuned by THX delivers improved dialogue intelligibility, bass response, and more consistent loudness levels. Designed to enable high-fidelity immersive audio experiences, Tuned by THX also includes the option to integrate THX's patented Acoustic Widening Technology to expand the soundstage of stereo devices, while minimizing coloration outside the“sweet spot.”
“It is an honor to partner with global leader Skyworth Digital. Our goals align to deliver higher-fidelity content delivery systems to Pay TV operator-customers everywhere as bringing the artists' true vision to consumers of entertainment remains a core THX mission,” said Jason Fiber, chief executive officer, THX Ltd.“We believe Pay TV customers demand this quality right out of the box through which to enjoy their movies, music, games, sporting events and streaming content of all types, and THX technology and Tuning solutions empower Skyworth to deliver this.”
About Skyworth Digital
Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology is a world leader in digital TV and media entertainment consumer products, smart appliances, broadband products, and services for the connected home market. Skyworth Digital is also the world No.1 producer of set-top boxes, world No.1 OLED TVs in domestic China and one of the largest producers of electric vehicle components for the passenger and commercial categories worldwide. With R&D centers in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Beijing, Nanjing, Wuhan and United Kingdom, Skyworth Digital invests heavily on technology research and development, holds thousands of patents, won four times, the Red Dot“Best of the Best” award for product design and has a strong foon innovation. Skyworth Digital has built strategic and trusted partnerships with service operators, content providers, application producers, and channel distributors, to create compelling products and services for global markets. Skyworth Digital is a public company traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Learn more about Skyworth Digital:
About THX Ltd.
Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist's vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THX® Spatial Audio and patent-rich THX AAATM audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For more information, visit THX.com, findon Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and followon Twitter.
THX, Tuned by THX, and the THX Logo are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Media Relations Contacts:
THX Ltd., Jody Privette Young,
Skyworth, Chloe Li,
Jody Privette Young
THX Ltd.
emailhere
