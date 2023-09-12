Culture Cannabis Club Expands Its Reach With A New Store In Canyon Lake

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Culture Cannabis Club Canyon Lake Exterior
Culture Cannabis Club Canyon Lake Interior
Culture Cannabis Club is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest store in Canyon Lake, California Culture Cannabis Club couldn't be more excited to bring the Culture experience to the Canyon Lake community. One of our first events will be an SB34 giveaway in partnership with Weed for Warriors.” - Devon JulianCANYON LAKE, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Culture Cannabis Club, a multi-state cannabis retailer dedicated to fostering community and celebrating the healing properties of the cannabis plant, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest store in Canyon Lake, California. This exciting addition marks the 8th Culture location in California, with three more locations set to open this year, including two in Fresno and one in Temescal Valley.
Culture Cannabis Club has quickly become a mafor individuals of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds who share a common passion for the transformative power of cannabis. The brand's commitment to creating a welcoming environment where people can come together and explore the benefits of this healing plant has resonated with communities across the state.
Located conveniently next to City Hall at 31524 Railroad Canyon Rd, Canyon Lake, CA 92587, Culture Canyon Lake is ready to serve the local community and offer an exceptional cannabis shopping experience. To celebrate its grand opening, Culture Canyon Lake is extending a gener25% discount throughout the entire month of September.
As a culmination of this exciting month, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled at the end of September to mark the official Grand Opening of Culture Canyon Lake. On September 30th, the store will host the first-ever Grand Opening and Culture Day, inviting customers to stock up on their favorite cannabis products and join in on the festivities.
Culture CEO, Devon Julian, expressed his enthusiasm about the Canyon Lake expansion, stating, "Culture Cannabis Club couldn't be more excited to bring the Culture experience to the Canyon Lake community. I'm excited to announce that one of our first events will be an SB34 medicine giveaway in partnership with Weed for Warriors . It is our effort to help veterans and combat the opioid epidemic."
The opening of Culture Canyon Lake is yet another testament to Culture Cannabis Club's dedication to creating a positive and inclusive cannabis culture. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or a newcomer to the world of cannabis, Culture Canyon Lake is here to provide an exceptional shopping experience and foster a sense of belonging within the community.
Joinin celebrating the grand opening of Culture Canyon Lake and experience the Culture Cannabis Club difference for yourself.
For more information about Culture Cannabis Club and its Canyon Lake location, please visit .
Devon Julian
Culture Cannabis Club
+1 619-277-2827
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107054365
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.