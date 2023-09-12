Zipline Reaches New Heights In G2's Fall Report For Operational Excellence Platform, Doubling Badges Received

G2, an online software marketplace and peer review platform, has once again bestowed significant recognition upon Zipline for its unwavering commitment to excellence. These accolades stand as a testament to the tireless dedication and innovation that have become synonymwith the Zipline brand.

Zipline has earned accolades in the following categories in G2's Fall Report, further cementing its reputation as a trailblazer in operational excellence solutions:

Employee Communications

-High Performer – Americas

-Leader – Americas

-Leader – Enterprise

-Best Support – Enterprise

-Easiest To Do Business With – Enterprise

-High Performer – Enterprise

-High Performer – Mid-Market

Retail Execution

-Leader – Fall

Employee Engagement

-Leader – Fall

-Leader – Americas

-Leader – Enterprise

-High Performer – Enterprise

-Best Support – Enterprise

-Easiest To Do Business With – Enterprise

Retail Operations

-Best Relationship

-Leader – Fall

Retail Task Management

-Leader – Fall

-Leader – Momentum

-Leader – Americas

-Best Usability – Fall

-Easiest Admin – Fall

-Easiest To Use – Fall

-Users Most Likely to Recommend

-Best Relationship

-Easiest To Do Business With

In addition to this impressive list of accolades, Zipline has also ascended the rankings in 13 reports, emerging as the leader in 9 of them. This recognition underscores Zipline's steadfast commitment to providing top-tier products and services that cater to the diverse needs of its esteemed clientele.

G2 is the world's largest software marketplace, with more than 80 million people annually using G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Zipline's average review score on G2 is a 4.8 out of 5.

Here's a sampling of 5-star reviews from users about their experience with Zipline:

“Zipline streamlines communication to frontline teams across multiple functions. It is an invaluable tool for our Ops alignment and accountability throughout the company.” (Enterprise, > 1000 emp.)

“Zipline is truly the one stop shop for our store teams to access everything they need to run their business. We are able to upload tools, resources and engage them with the brand to make their jobs easier, build a community and empower our leaders to access the information when they need, and how they need.” (Mid-Market, 51-1000 emp.)

"Incredible support for frontline workers!" (Enterprise, > 1000 emp.)

“From having the ability to plan communications in advanced to targeting messages and resources at the team level, Zipline makes it easy forand store teams to stay on track.” (Enterprise, > 1000 emp.)

"A foundational piece for our store teams day to day" (Mid-Market, 51-1000 emp.)

“On behalf of the Zipline team, I'd like to express our heartfelt thanks to our amazing customers for their continusupport,” says MeliWong, CEO and Co-Founder of Zipline.“This achievement would not have been possible without their trust and partnership. Equally deserving of praise are the dedicated people behind Zipline, whose commitment to excellence has pushed the company to this milestone.”

At Zipline, we take pride in our mission to empower organizations with a unified platform that facilitates operational excellence. Our comprehensive suite of solutions encompasses frontline communications, task management, resource optimization, actionable insights, and more, fostering a sense of connection and inspiration among all stakeholders.

