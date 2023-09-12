2023 Rsc Award Winners

Fifteen eminent Canadian scientists, scholars and researchers have been recognized by the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) for their outstanding achievements in advancing knowledge and understanding of the past and present.

“I was able to speak with each of the winners of the medals and honors attributed by the Royal Society of Canada and I was deeply impressed by their unique contributions to the fields of humanities, social sciences, life sciences and sciences more generally. What laureates bring to the advancement of knowledge is simply outstanding and will resonate both here and internationally,” said Alain-G. Gagnon, president of the RSC.

The RSC has also awarded the Justice Rosalie Silberman Abella Prize to a graduating student in each of the 24 law schools in Canada, presented annually to the student who is most likely to positively influence equity and social justice in Canada or globally upon graduation.

RSC Awards celebrate outstanding contributions from across disciplines and across generations. This year's award winners will be honored during the Awards Ceremony on Friday, November 17, 2023, as part of the 2023 RSC Celebration of Excellence and Engagement.

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises the Academies of Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences and Sciences, and The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. The RSC recognizes excellence, advises the government and the larger society, and promotes a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world.

